DRC lawyers today told the Hague based court that Uganda’s demand for evidence seeks to throw the 2005 ruling into the dustbin. Uganda only admits that between 1997 and 2003 when its soldiers occupied parts of Eastern DRC, they killed 32 people yet Congo is demanding compensation for more than 180,000 lost lives.
DRC Insists Uganda is Trying to Undermine 2005 ICJ Judgement
28 Apr 2021
