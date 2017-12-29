In short
Thousands of mainly Hema, and Bagegere, a cross between the Lendu and Hema, have crossed into Bunyoro in Midwestern Uganda. The theatre of conflict is said to be Djugu Territory, mainly the areas of Retso, Joo, Kobu, Kiripa and Torogesi.
Lendu-Hema Ethnic Conflict Reignites, Sending Refugees Into Uganda
29 Dec 2017
Map of Ituri, Democratic Republic of Congo (Courtesy: MSF) Login to license this image from 1$.
