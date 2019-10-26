Okello Emmanuel
12:17

DRC Militia Kills Three Ugandan Fishermen on Lake Albert

26 Oct 2019, 12:08 Comments 177 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Misc Updates

In short
Ajaru Chobidongo, a survivor of the attack told Uganda Radio Network that the suspected militiamen dressed in camouflage uniform attacked their boat and held them at gunpoint. They were eventually ordered to surrender their fishing gear.

 

