DRC Militiamen Abduct Ugandan Fisherman

The Militiamen raided the area on Friday and abducted 40-year-old Piboth Opio, a fisherman attached to Kyehoro landing site and crossed with him together with his fishing gear to the Democratic Republic of Congo. The gear included a boat, a set of fishing net and a boat engine.
DRC Militiamen Abduct Ugandan Fisherman2 Mar 2019
