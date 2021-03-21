DRC Millitia Releases 16 Ugandan Fishermen

Fishing boats at Kaiso Landing site. Most of the boats have been robbed by suspected DRC Militiamen.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short

They were allegedly abducted on March 14, 2021, while fishing near the Kaiso Landing Site in Hoima district. It is alleged that four armed Militiamen raided the Lake Albert waters and put the fishermen at gunpoint before ordering them to surrender their possessions.