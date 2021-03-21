DRC Millitia Releases 16 Ugandan Fishermen

In short
They were allegedly abducted on March 14, 2021, while fishing near the Kaiso Landing Site in Hoima district. It is alleged that four armed Militiamen raided the Lake Albert waters and put the fishermen at gunpoint before ordering them to surrender their possessions.
DRC Millitia Releases 16 Ugandan Fishermen21 Mar 2021, 11:39 Comments 153 Views Hoima, Uganda Crime Updates
Fishing boats at Kaiso Landing site. Most of the boats have been robbed by suspected DRC Militiamen.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
In short
Tagged with: DRC Militiamen Lake Albert abducted fishermen
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.