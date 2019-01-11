DRC National Confesses to Murder of Two University Students

In short
The suspect identified as Malimali Ndihoma Sisco Mashal Justine is believed to have been an ex-boyfriend to one of the victims. He was arrested on Monday while trying to leave Uganda through Entebbe International Airport.
DRC National Confesses to Murder of Two University Students11 Jan 2019, 20:27 Comments 181 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Malimali Ndihoma Sisco Mashal Justine the suspect in the murder of the two female students Login to license this image from 1$.
