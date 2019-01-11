Dear Jeanne
DRC National Confesses to Murder of Two University Students

11 Jan 2019, 20:27 Comments 181 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
The suspect identified as Malimali Ndihoma Sisco Mashal Justine is believed to have been an ex-boyfriend to one of the victims. He was arrested on Monday while trying to leave Uganda through Entebbe International Airport.

 

