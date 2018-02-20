In short
Douglas Asiimwe, the Principle Refugee Protection Officer in the Office of the Prime Minister told URN on phone that 26,900 Congolese refugees have arrived in the country from January this year from Ituri via Lake Albert while another 14,500 crossed from North Kivu to Kisoro and Kanungu districts through the porous borders.
Congolese Refugees Reach 43,000 as Tension Continues
20 Feb 2018
Tagged with: refugee crisis drc conflict lendu-hema conflict 2017 over 40000 refugees enter uganda refugees perish in lake
Mentioned: unhcr office of the prime minister
