In short
The Human Rights Defenders Award is presented by the European Union and Norway every year in recognition of an outstanding contribution by a human rights defender active in Uganda. This year’s award, which is the 9th edition, was also given in memory of the late Med Kaggwa, the former head of Uganda Human Rights Commission in honour of his contribution to human rights.
DRC Refugee Wins EU Human Rights Defenders Award
The Ambassador of Sweden Per Lindgärde presents an award to a Congolese refugee Aimé Izilaba Moninga.
