Lack of water today forced refugees to trek from Bunagana to use Ntebeko stream in Maziba village, Muramba sub county, about 5 kilometres away from the border (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short

Records from the office of the Kisoro Resident District Commissioner indicate that about 30,000 refugees crossed to Uganda on Monday morning, following heavy fighting between the M23 rebels and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) in Rutshuru Territory, North Kivu province.