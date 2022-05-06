DRC Refugees Given Fresh Ultimatum to Enter Transit Centre

In short
Douglas Asiimwe, Uganda’s Acting Commissioner for Refugees in the Office of the Prime Minister, says that 17,336 refugees are currently camped at the Nyakabande reception centre, while 3,064 refugees have been transferred from Nyakabande to Nakivale Refugee Camp in Isingiro district.
DRC Refugees Given Fresh Ultimatum to Enter Transit Centre6 May 2022, 19:15 Comments 91 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Security Updates
Kisoro District officials with Minister Anyakun at Bunagana border on Friday (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)
