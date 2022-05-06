Samuel Amanya
19:27

DRC Refugees Given Fresh Ultimatum to Enter Transit Centre

6 May 2022, 19:15 Comments 91 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Security Updates
Kisoro District officials with Minister Anyakun at Bunagana border on Friday (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

Kisoro District officials with Minister Anyakun at Bunagana border on Friday (Photo Credit Samuel Amanya)

In short
Douglas Asiimwe, Uganda’s Acting Commissioner for Refugees in the Office of the Prime Minister, says that 17,336 refugees are currently camped at the Nyakabande reception centre, while 3,064 refugees have been transferred from Nyakabande to Nakivale Refugee Camp in Isingiro district.

 

Tagged with: M23  rebels refugees

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.