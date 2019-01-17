Davidson Ndyabahika
Drive To Renovate Dilapidated Buildings At Mak, MUBS Launched

17 Jan 2019, 22:55 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
One of the staff quarters at Makerere University in a sorry state Davidson Ndyabahika

One of the staff quarters at Makerere University in a sorry state Login to license this image from 1$.

The 2016, Rwendeire Visitation Committee report to Makerere University recommend that all Halls of Residence require urgent attention for rehabilitation. The residences at Buyana need to be completely overhauled to meet the basic requirements for accommodation.

 

