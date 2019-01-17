Drive To Renovate Dilapidated Buildings At Mak, MUBS Launched

In short
The 2016, Rwendeire Visitation Committee report to Makerere University recommend that all Halls of Residence require urgent attention for rehabilitation. The residences at Buyana need to be completely overhauled to meet the basic requirements for accommodation.
Drive To Renovate Dilapidated Buildings At Mak, MUBS Launched17 Jan 2019
One of the staff quarters at Makerere University in a sorry state Login to license this image from 1$.
