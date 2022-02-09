Kukunda Judith
Driver Charged for Transporting Pineapples in Gov't Ambulance

9 Feb 2022, 17:27 Comments 189 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
The Driver of the Ambulance being escorted to the Anti Corruption Court.

According to the Ministry of Heath reports, the ambulance had transported a mother who had given birth by cesarean section from the facility back home in Ntungamo district but health officials were shocked to see it in a picture on social media offloading pineapples.

 

