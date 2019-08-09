A police officer speaks during the requiem mass held for the victims of Friday morning road accident that left seven people dead. Photo By Julius Ocungi

In short

A Fuso Lorry registration number UAZ 314Z that was carrying traders overturned at Akworo Village, Labongo Amida Sub-county killing seven people instantly. Three others sustained injuries when the truck reportedly returning to Kitgum Municipality from Paidha Market in Zombo District veered off the road and overturned at 5 a.m.