A Fuso Lorry registration number UAZ 314Z that was carrying traders overturned at Akworo Village, Labongo Amida Sub-county killing seven people instantly. Three others sustained injuries when the truck reportedly returning to Kitgum Municipality from Paidha Market in Zombo District veered off the road and overturned at 5 a.m.
Driver Fatigue Caused Kitgum Truck Accident – Eyewitness Top story9 Aug 2019, 19:05 Comments 175 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Updates
A police officer speaks during the requiem mass held for the victims of Friday morning road accident that left seven people dead. Photo By Julius Ocungi
