Driver Killed, Body Abandoned In Trailer Cabin

In short
The deceased trucker was heading to SK Sneh Uganda limited in Lubaga division, in Kampala city. His body was found with a sealed mouth, tied with ropes, and wrapped with bedsheets.
Driver Killed, Body Abandoned In Trailer Cabin4 Jul 2022, 09:16 Comments 61 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: cabin crime regional police trailer
Mentioned: Iganga Jinja Kaushal Sharma Kiira Tadeo Ssemanda Wairaka
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.