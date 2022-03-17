Driver of Fort Portal School Bus On the Run

In short
The driver of the bus registration number UAY 114X took off from the scene after the bus overturned several times injuring more than thirty students of Fort Portal Secondary School.
Driver of Fort Portal School Bus On the Run17 Mar 2022, 11:02 Comments 99 Views Fort Portal, Uganda Education Health Western Updates
Medical workers at Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital attending to injured students of Fort Portal Secondary School
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.