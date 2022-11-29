Driver Pleads Guilty to Illegal Access of UPDF Air Drone Wing

In short
The Court heard that between December 1st, 2021, and December 5th, 2021 at Entebbe Air force Military Base in Wakiso District, without authorization, Batte and five others moved and accessed the Air Drone Wing which was an act prejudicing the security of the Defense Forces.
Driver Pleads Guilty to Illegal Access of UPDF Air Drone Wing29 Nov 2022, 15:42 Comments 119 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
