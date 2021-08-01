Drivers Given One Month Grace Period to Renew Expired Permits

In short
State Minister for transport Fred Byamukama says that this has been done in response to the lifting of the 42-day lockdown on Friday which had led to the temporary closure of the Uganda Security Printing Company, the agency in charge of issuing driving permits, in order to limit the spread of Coronavirus disease.
Drivers Given One Month Grace Period to Renew Expired Permits1 Aug 2021, 16:11 Comments 216 Views Politics Updates
