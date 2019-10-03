Pamela Mawanda
13:38

Driving Schools Ignore Mandatory Medical Examination Top story

3 Oct 2019, 13:34 Comments 196 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Health Updates
According to the Ministry of Works and Transport, drivers who skip the medical examination are not qualified to be on the road Courtesy Photo

According to the Ministry of Works and Transport, drivers who skip the medical examination are not qualified to be on the road

In short
According to the regulation, for one to undergo a driving test, they must present a medical examination form completed by a registered medical practitioner. The practitioner is expected to check the physical fitness of the application and conduct eye examination to detect any medical conditions that may affect their ability to operate a vehicle.

 

Tagged with: Driving Schools Ignore Medical Prerequisite for Issuance of Driving Permits Face Technologies Issuance of Driving Permits in Uganda
Mentioned: Ddembe Driving School Face Technologies Ministry of Works and Transport Prestige Driving School Transport Licensing Board –TLB

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.