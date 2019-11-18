Drones to Deliver Blood Supplies to Hospitals by March, 2020

In short
Goslino’s blood connect project secured government approval through the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. Although he didn’t mention the exact amounts, Goslino confirmed that his company Flexdrone has already received funding for the project.
Drones to Deliver Blood Supplies to Hospitals by March, 202018 Nov 2019, 19:49 Comments 237 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: delivering medical supplies by drone
Mentioned: Flexdrone Ministry of ICT
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.