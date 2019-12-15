Alex Otto
13:33

Dropped Ministers Bakabulindi, Azuba to Focus on Private Business

15 Dec 2019, 13:29 Comments 188 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Parliament Updates
Minister Bakabulindi and Minister Ntege

Minister Bakabulindi and Minister Ntege

In short
Engineer Monica Azuba Ntege says that the redeployment is an opportunity to work on the businesses that she was not able to accomplish while manning a busy docket like the Ministry of Works adding that she has now been relieved of some of the pressure.

 

Tagged with: Cabinet Reshuffle Charles Bakabulindi Gen Katumba replaces Azuba Minister of Works Monica Ntege Azuba Minister of sports Musevenis cabinet
Mentioned: Cabinet Parliament

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.