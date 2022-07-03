In short
The drop in animal prices in the region is due to a shortage of grass and water and also rampant cattle raiding by the armed Karimojong warriors who are now forcing many people to sell their animals instead of keeping them in Kraals where they are raided by rustlers.
Drought, Cattle Rustling Affect Livestock Prices in Karamoja
3 Jul 2022
