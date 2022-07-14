Drought Hits Hard Terego District Farmers

In short
In March this year, the farmers planted seasonal crops such as maize, beans, and groundnuts following the onset of rains but to their disappointment, they have not had any rains since May this year. Now, the affected farmers are afraid about their food security in the near future, if the condition persists.
Drought Hits Hard Terego District Farmers14 Jul 2022, 12:31 Comments 102 Views Terego, Uganda Environment Agriculture Breaking news
A farmer in Uriama sub county cutting down maize plants that have dried up due to the prolonged dry spell in the area.
