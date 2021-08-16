Drought Kills Over 200 Cows in Bunyoro-Livestock Farmers

In short
The cattle farmers say the few available dams that used to provide water for their animals have all dried up forcing them to trek long distances in search of water
Drought Kills Over 200 Cows in Bunyoro-Livestock Farmers16 Aug 2021, 13:37 Comments 85 Views Hoima, Uganda Agriculture Updates
A young boy looking after cows in Kasenyi Lyato village in Buseruka sub county Hoima district. Cattle Farmers in Bunyoro are losing their animals to drought. Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
