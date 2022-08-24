In short
According to Oyet, the district recorded 1.26 million metric tons of soya beans produced by farmers in the district in 2019 alone. In 2020, the production increased to 1.31 million metric tons and further grew to 1.37 million metric tons in 2021.
Drought Lowers Soya Bean Production in Omoro District
A man points at his soya beans garden in Lalogi Subcounty, Omoro District. Maost farmers in the district suffered heavy loses in the first farming season due to prolonged dry spell.
