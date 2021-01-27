In short
According to Epuke, he is expecting more Turkana pastorilists to cross to Uganda with their animals since all the wells in their region have dried up due to drought. "Although Uganda is also dry but it isn’t comparable to Turkana region. We have lost a big number of animals in Turkana due to drought because of lack of water and grass, “he said.
Drought Pushes more Turkana Pastoralists into Uganda Top story27 Jan 2021, 13:24 Comments 204 Views Agriculture Human rights Security Updates
Turkana pastoralists watering their animals in Kobebe water dam in Moroto, more Turkana herders have crossed in Karamoja last week
