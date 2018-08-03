Christopher Kisekka
Drug Shop Owners Protest NDA Regulations

3 Aug 2018, 11:06 Comments 216 Views Wakiso, Uganda Business and finance Health Report
Drug shop owners under their umbellar convened at Wakiso district headquarter. They have since petitioned parliament seeking it to address their plight Christopher Kisekka

Drug shop owners under their umbellar convened at Wakiso district headquarter. They have since petitioned parliament seeking it to address their plight

In short
According to the guidelines issued last month, all drug shops are required to comply with regulation nine of the National Drug Policy and Authority Licensing Regulations, Statuary instrument No. 35 of 2014, with effect from January 1, 2019.

 

