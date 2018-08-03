In short
According to the guidelines issued last month, all drug shops are required to comply with regulation nine of the National Drug Policy and Authority Licensing Regulations, Statuary instrument No. 35 of 2014, with effect from January 1, 2019.
Drug Shop Owners Protest NDA Regulations
Drug shop owners under their umbellar convened at Wakiso district headquarter. They have since petitioned parliament seeking it to address their plight Login to license this image from 1$.
