Drug Shortage Hits Biiso Health Center III

In short
David Lukumu, the Health Center In charge, says they lack essential supplies such as anti-malaria drugs, antibiotics, vaccines, syringes, gloves, catheters, and gauze among others.
Drug Shortage Hits Biiso Health Center III22 Jun 2020, 10:16 Comments 178 Views Buliisa, Uganda Health Misc Updates
Patients lining up to seek medical services at Biiso Health Center III in Buliisa District.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
