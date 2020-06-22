Okello Emmanuel
Drug Shortage Hits Biiso Health Center III

Patients lining up to seek medical services at Biiso Health Center III in Buliisa District.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.

In short
David Lukumu, the Health Center In charge, says they lack essential supplies such as anti-malaria drugs, antibiotics, vaccines, syringes, gloves, catheters, and gauze among others.

 

