Drunk Father Kicks Five-Year-Old Daughter to Death in Lamwo

In short
The suspect identified as Alfonse Oroma, reportedly kicked the minor on the chest on Sunday afternoon, shortly after having a fight with his wife.
Drunk Father Kicks Five-Year-Old Daughter to Death in Lamwo12 Jul 2021, 14:30 Comments 144 Views Lamwo, Uganda Local government Human rights Northern Updates
In short
Tagged with: South Sudan refugee palabek refugee settlement
Mentioned: Lamwo Central Police Station
