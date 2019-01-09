In short
Lydia Tumushabe, the Rwenzori Region Police Spokesperson, says Tumuhimbise is wanted for shooting Sergeant Kenneth Mugisha, a soldier attached to Muhoti Barracks, Vincent Tuhaise and Kenneth Tafuga, both residents of Kyamukerege.
UPDF Soldier Shoots Colleague, Two Civilians in Fort Portal
Rwenzori Region Police Spokesperson Lydia Tumushabe (File Photo) Login to license this image from 1$.
