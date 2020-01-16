Dry Season Affects Northern Uganda Communities

In short
The impact of the dry season has not spared residents in the four divisions of Bardege, Layibi, Laroo and Pece in Gulu Municipality and areas in the outskirts. Several taps have already run dry forcing residents to flock available boreholes with long queues to fetch water.
Dry Season Affects Northern Uganda Communities16 Jan 2020, 15:05 Comments 167 Views Gulu, Uganda Agriculture Health Environment Interview
Queues of plastic water containers at a borehole in Pandwong Division in Kitgum district as taps run dry - Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
Tagged with: crop failures dry season excessive heat famine livestock raids nomadic Karamojong pasture and water severe weather strict balanced diet uncontrolled wildfire
Mentioned: Aswa River Region Police Atiak Sugar Project in Amuru District Atiak ugar Cane Out Growers Association Bardege, Layibi, Laroo and Pece Divisions in Municipality Elego Town Council Taar parish in Paimol Sub-County
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.