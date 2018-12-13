Dominic Ochola
15:52

Dubai Firm to Boost Simsim Trade in Northern Uganda

13 Dec 2018, 15:52 Comments 136 Views Kitgum, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Report

In short
The Director Partnerships and Resources Mobilization under Uganda National Farmers Federation- UNFF Humphrey Mutaasa, has asked simsism farmers to embrace modern production techniques to benefit from the prime prices offered by the company.

 

Tagged with: sesame or simsim is an erect annual herbaceous plant commercial simsim production in acholi
Mentioned: uganda national farmers federation – unff lamwo farmers association – lfa robust trade links

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.