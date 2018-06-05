Ronald Odongo
Dubai Based Broker Held for Conning Lira Businessman Top story

Olego's copy of passport bearing another name Ronald Odongo

In short
David Ongom Mudong, the North Kyoga Region police spokesperson, confirmed the arrest, saying Olegos case originated from Kampala where it is being handled.

 

