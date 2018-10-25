Lubulwa Henry
Prof. Ddumba Bashes Gov't On Rampant Corruption

25 Oct 2018, 11:32 Comments 169 Views Entebbe, Uganda Education Report
Professor John Ddumba Ssentamu with Nkumba university Vice chancellor Professor Mande Muyinda

According to Prof. Ddumba, Uganda loses a lot of money to corruption and public administration, which would have otherwise helped to create employment for young Ugandans graduating each year.

 

