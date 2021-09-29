Dumping Stinking Poultry, Piggery Waste Triggers Protests by Mukono Residents

In short
The Kimbuguma LCI Chairperson Ronald Kasule says about 200 residents staying close to the boundaries of Lubega’s land are affected. He notes they have appealed to him halt the process until digging deep pits to dump the rotten materials but he has turned on a deaf hear.
Dumping Stinking Poultry, Piggery Waste Triggers Protests by Mukono Residents29 Sep 2021, 19:37 Comments 145 Views Health Business and finance Security Editorial
In short
Tagged with: Unplanned Dumping of Stinky Poultry, Piggery Excrements Triggers Protests Among Residents
Mentioned: Drake Lubega
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.