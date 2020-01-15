Dunamiscoins Scam Victims Seek Compensation from Government

In short
Records indicate that more than 1,000 customers from around the country had deposited money ranging from one million to 800 million Shillings, upon being promised a 40 per cent return on investment. At the time of its closure, the company had collected an estimated 10 billion Shillings from the public.
Dunamiscoins Scam Victims Seek Compensation from Government15 Jan 2020, 20:33 Comments 144 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Parliament Updates
In short
Tagged with: Dunamiscoins Resources Limited Govt freezes 10bn cryptocurrency money lending pyramid schemes ugandans victims seek compensation
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.