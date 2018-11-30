Peter Labeja
Dust Storm Engulfs Gulu Town

In short
The storms are characterized by very cold morning and evening breezes. Motorists have been forced to drive on reduced speeds with car head lamps turned on throughout the day. In some offices in Gulu administration headquarters, windows remain closed on the Eastern wing to prevent dust covering the floor.

 

