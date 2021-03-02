Dust Storms Along Attiak-Laropi Road Worry Users

In short
Moses Onencan, a boda boda cyclist who traverses the road on a daily basis told URN that apart from health hazards, the dust has equally caused several minor and serious road accidents among the road users.
Dust Storms Along Attiak-Laropi Road Worry Users2 Mar 2021, 15:33 Comments 135 Views Adjumani, Uganda Environment Northern Breaking news
A cyclist riding with full light on one of the murram streets in Adjumani town which is experiencing dust storms.
Tagged with: Attiak-Laropi road dust engulfs amuru, adjumani
Mentioned: Adjumani Town Council
