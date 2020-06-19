Kato Joseph
17:59

Dwindling Funds Threaten Uganda's Refugee Response

19 Jun 2020, 17:39 Comments 112 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Misc Updates
Joel Boutrout [in white] addressing journalists

Joel Boutrout [in white] addressing journalists

In short
While addressing the media on Friday ahead of tomorrow’s World Refugees Day, Boutrout said UNHCR will be unable to support refugees in terms of education and health services in the host communities. Boutrout attributed the financial crisis to CoronaVirus Disease that has hampered world economies.

 

Tagged with: Joel Boutrout. Gerald Menya. United Nations High Commossioner for Refugees.

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.