Dwindling Number of Female MPs on Direct Seats Worries CSOs

In short
This implies that the majority of the women who go to parliament do so on the affirmative action ticket. However, the activists say this ticket has become a disadvantage to women as many people believe this is the only way they can enter parliament, and, reserve the direct seats for the men.
Dwindling Number of Female MPs on Direct Seats Worries CSOs25 Mar 2021, 19:12 Comments 193 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Human rights Parliament Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.