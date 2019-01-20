EA Oil Pipeline Impact Assessment Report Finalized

In short
The completion and approval of the report will pave way for the construction of the 1,445-kilometre pipeline from Kabaale-Hoima in Uganda to the Chongoleani peninsula near Tanga Port in Tanzania. Construction of the pipeline is expected to take at least three years.
EA Oil Pipeline Impact Assessment Report Finalized20 Jan 2019, 15:10 Comments 108 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Environment Report
Nema Officials Recieving the Environmental Impact Assesment reports in Kampala Login to license this image from 1$.
