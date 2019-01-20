David Rupiny
EA Oil Pipeline Impact Assessment Report Finalized

Nema Officials Recieving the Environmental Impact Assesment reports in Kampala

In short
The completion and approval of the report will pave way for the construction of the 1,445-kilometre pipeline from Kabaale-Hoima in Uganda to the Chongoleani peninsula near Tanga Port in Tanzania. Construction of the pipeline is expected to take at least three years.

 

