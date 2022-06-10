Wambuzi Reacheal
EAC Armed Forces Community Projects Excite Beneficiaries

Casual laborers look on as officers from different East African Community member states arrive to inspect ongoing construction works at Nsuube primary school.

As a means of intensifying the spirit of integration within the region, the EAC armed forces have resolved to sponsor the construction of a maternity ward at Ivunamba health center II, two classroom blocks each at St. Mary’s Nsuube and Bukaya primary schools respectively.

 

