Peter Labeja
11:43

EAC Extractive Sector Trapped In Environmental Politics, Violence

19 Jul 2018, 11:43 Comments 109 Views Gulu, Uganda East Africa Environment Politics Breaking news
Violence Has Also Been Sighted In The Forestry Sector Peter Labeja

Violence Has Also Been Sighted In The Forestry Sector Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Eria Serwajja, a lecturer at Makerere University, says investigations conducted in Lolung Artisanal mine in Moroto district show that women live precarious lives in the periphery of artisanal Gold mines in Karamoja.

 

Tagged with: eac extractive sector trapped in environmental politics and violence environmental violence climate change east african community social scientists in gulu research symposium center for african studies university of cambridge eria serwajja on artisanal gold mining in karamoja
Mentioned: gulu university  ministry of education

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.