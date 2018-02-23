EAC Infrustructure Strategy Starved Of Financing

In short
The region needs over 78 Billion to finance regional integration flagship projects.
EAC Infrustructure Strategy Starved Of Financing23 Feb 2018, 00:24 Comments 101 Views Business and finance Analysis
EAC Heads of State Joint Retreat on Infrustructure, and Health Financing and Development. President Paul Kagame and his Burundi Counterpart Nkuruziza didnt attend but sent representatives Login to license this image from 1$.
