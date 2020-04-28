EAC Partner States Urged to Treat Covid-19 Positive Truck Drivers

In short

This is one of the guidelines issued by the EAC secretariat to Facilitate Movement of Goods and Services during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The administrative guidelines were developed by the EAC Adhoc Regional Coordination Committee on COVID-19 response, to complement national measures against COVID-19, ensure smooth and uninterrupted movement of goods and services and mitigate the negative impact of COVID-19 on the free movement of goods and services.