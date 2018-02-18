In short
Amb Mfumukeko said the EAC had identified infrastructure development and health as sectors in, which it would have to invest massive resources to spur economic growth and prosperity in East Africa.
EAC Presidents For Infrastructure, Health Retreat In Kampala Top story18 Feb 2018, 12:42 Comments 274 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Analysis
Preparations in high gear for Joint EAC Retreat on Infrastructure and Health Financing and Development Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.