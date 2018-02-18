Michael Wambi
15:27

EAC Presidents For Infrastructure, Health Retreat In Kampala Top story

18 Feb 2018, 12:42 Comments 274 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Analysis
Preparations in high gear for Joint EAC Retreat on Infrastructure and Health Financing and Development EAC Secretariate

Preparations in high gear for Joint EAC Retreat on Infrastructure and Health Financing and Development Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Amb Mfumukeko said the EAC had identified infrastructure development and health as sectors in, which it would have to invest massive resources to spur economic growth and prosperity in East Africa.

 

Tagged with: infrastructure financinicing infrustructure in eac eac customs union eac federation feirght infrustructure
Mentioned: east african legislative assembly east african community east africa summit east africa community

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.