Nebert Rugadya
18:48

EAC Resumes Operations After Two Months Delay

3 Sep 2020, 18:48 Comments 166 Views East Africa Politics Updates

In short
Before the meeting, Members of the East African Legislative Assembly threatened to boycott the sittings over arrears including delayed salaries of three months. The legislators also claim up to USD 2 million for the meetings they have attended online since the pandemic broke out, including USD 400 each as transport and USD 160 for sitting allowance.

 

Tagged with: budget east african legislative assembly remittances vote on account
Mentioned: EAC East African Legislative Assembly - EALA

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.