EAC Rolls Out Regional Electric Cargo and Driver Tracking System

In short
RECDTS is designed as a mobile phone application and will enable the issuance of the EAC COVID-19 digital certificates that are mutually recognised by Partner States, thus eliminating need for multiple testing as well as contributing to alleviating ongoing congestion at East Africa border crossing points
EAC Rolls Out Regional Electric Cargo and Driver Tracking System8 Sep 2020, 21:03 Comments 159 Views Business and finance East Africa Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.