EAC to Deploy Mobile Labs to Conduct COVID -19 Tests

In short
According to a statement, each country will receive a four-wheel drive vehicle fitted with laboratory and ICT equipment, as well as all the necessary consumables for a fully functional laboratory with the capacity to conduct tests for Ebola and the coronavirus in addition to other pathogens.
EAC to Deploy Mobile Labs to Conduct COVID -19 Tests24 Mar 2020
In short
