Workforce, Insurance Vital for EAC Healthcare Targets

In short
The regions asked to provide more workforce in health, train more health workers and change policies to attract private players in healthcare provision.
Workforce, Insurance Vital for EAC Healthcare Targets23 Feb 2018, 13:09 Comments 172 Views Politics Analysis
State Minister for Health, Sarah Opendi at the EAC Joint roundtable on infrustructure and health financing Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.