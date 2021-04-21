Each Ugandan Could Pay UGX 100,000 Premium for Health Insurance

In short
Benson Kwikiriza, a senior legal officer in charge of regulation and drafting at the Insurance Regulatory Authority, one of the organisations working with the health ministry on the scheme says the money is needed to offer quality health care. According to Kwikiriza, this amount is affordable for all Ugandans given the services that will be received.
Each Ugandan Could Pay UGX 100,000 Premium for Health Insurance21 Apr 2021, 20:33 Comments 207 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: MOH National Health Insurance Scheme
Mentioned: MOH
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.